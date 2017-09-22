Care worker job opportunities: Health trust launches recruitment drive

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust is seeking to recruit 30 new domiciliary care workers.

As part of its recruitment drive, the Trust will be holding an open day at The Trinity Centre, Knockmore Road, Lisburn on Saturday, September 30, from 10am - 4pm.

“The Trust is recruiting Band 2 Domiciliary Care Workers to provide essential support to allow older people to remain in their own homes,” a Trust spokesperson explained. “There are 30 immediate permanent vacancies as wells as opportunities to join the bank to pick up shifts at times and locations that suit. A waiting list will also be created for future vacancies.”

She added: “All those interested in these posts can apply online at www.hscrecruit.com. Anyone interested can also attend the open day. There will be opportunity to complete an application form and be interviewed at the open day on a first come first served basis. Candidates must bring a current valid driving licence and one other proof of identification to the open day.”

Care workers provide a range of vital services including personal care and help with eating and mobility.