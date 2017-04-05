Hazel takes a trip down memory lane

Long-standing member of the Alliance Party, Lisburn woman Hazel Irvine, enjoyed a trip down memory lane recently at a special event held by the Lagan Valley Alliance Association.

The local association recently held its first ever open night, setting out its stall for current members and prospective new ones.

More than 30 people attended the event at Pizzarellys in Lisburn, which also celebrated the re-election of Trevor Lunn to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

A ‘Memory Lane’ section included the first book of minutes from when the Lisburn and District Branch of Alliance was set up in February 1973.

At that first meeting Hazel was elected vice-chair of the association, and 44 years later she continues to play an active role in the party.

“It has been a pleasure to see the growth of Alliance over recent years,” Hazel said. “Trevor Lunn has very capably represented the people of Lagan Valley for many years at the Assembly and I was delighted when he was re-elected with an increased vote.”

As part of the event, Mr Lunn cut a special cake to mark the party’s electoral success in Lagan Valley.

For further details about the association click www.facebook.com/LVAlliance