Have your say on plans for new social housing scheme

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on plans for a new social housing scheme in Lisburn.

South Ulster Housing Association (SUHA) is planning to purchase 18 new build properties at Hulls Lane, Moira Road and allocate them to families in need of social housing.

Hulls Lane, Lisburn. Pic by Google

“The proposed purchases have received support from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive,” a letter issued by SUHA reveals.

The association says the “dwelling mix” - 18 three-bedroom houses - “reflects the need for social housing in the area.”

Keen to push ahead with the scheme, SUHA is inviting local residents and other interested parties to a public consultation evening on Wednesday, January 11.

The event, which will run from 5pm - 7pm, will take place in the Chestnut Suite at Lagan Valley Island.

“This is an opportunity for you to meet the senior management team of South Ulster Housing Association and ask any questions you have about the scheme,” the letter from SUHA Development Manager Cormac Quinn adds.

Urging local stakeholders to attend the meeting and make their views known, Councillor Alexander Redpath, chairman of the council’s Planning Committee, said: “I would encourage anyone with an interest in the proposed purchase to attend the public meeting where you’ll have a chance to ask questions and give your point of view.

“There is clearly a need for social housing in the city, but this must be achieved with the support of local residents and an emphasis on integrating new developments into existing communities.”