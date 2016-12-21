Have your say on future of health and social care services

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on proposed criteria for reconfiguring health and social care services across Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health is inviting local people to a public meeting on Thursday, January 5 in the Trinity Community Venue, Knockmore Road, Lisburn.

This is one of a series of public meetings being held across Northern Ireland following the launch of a public consultation by Health Minister Michelle O’Neill on the criteria proposed by the expert panel, led by Professor Rafael Bengoa, which would provide the basis for future decisions to be taken by the department on reconfiguring local health and social care services to secure better health and wellbeing outcomes for the population.

Anyone wanting to attend on the evening is asked to be at the venue for 6.45pm to allow for a 7pm start.

Members of the department’s Health and Social Care Transformation Team will be on hand to provide people with relevant information about the format of the evening.

The meeting will give attendees the opportunity to put forward their views and ask questions on the seven criteria outlined in the expert panel’s report ‘Delivering Systems not Structures: Changing Health and Social Care’. There will be a small team of senior policy and professional staff from the department who will participate as panel members on the evening.

“The discussion will be focused on the overall policy which will guide future decisions on the shape of health and social care services. Any future proposals for service change at regional or local level will be subject to further public consultation and the involvement of all relevant stakeholders in the co-production of the reshaped services,” a spokesperson said.

Further information about the consultation and forthcoming consultation meetings is available online at www.health-ni.gov.uk/consultations or by contacting the department’s HSC Transformation Team on 028 9052 0020.

Information is also available by emailing reconfig.criteria@health-ni.gov.uk

The consultation period will run until Friday, January 20, 2017.