Hat-trick of awards for Dunmurry Care Home

Park Manor Care Home in Dunmurry is celebrating a hattrick of award wins at the recent Independent Health Care Awards 2017.

Taking place at the Malone Lodge Hotel, Belfast, Park Manor - which is owned and operated by Macklin Care Homes - was awarded the prestigious title of ‘Nursing Home Care Team of the Year’.

Nurse Manager, Claire Black was honoured with the Leadership of the Year Award and Care Assistant Supervisor, Ciaran McGowan, was named 2017 Emerging Leader.

Other accolades included individual recognition for many of Park Manor’s team members. Senior Staff Nurse, Laura Campbell, was runner-up in the Nursing Care Award; Administrator, Paula Drumn, was highly commended in the Backbone Award and Staff Nurse Gabi Jivan was awarded runner-up in the Specialist Practice Award.

Macklin Care Home resident, Annie Lake from Ratheane Care Home in Coleraine, was presented with the prestigious Flourishing Award, recognising her continued charity efforts and her improved health and wellbeing since joining the care home two years ago.

The annual Independent Health Care Awards recognise and rewards individual and team excellence of nurses and healthcare assistants in Northern Ireland.

Reflecting on the awards success, Director of Macklin Care Homes, Gareth Macklin said: “This is fantastic recognition for the dedicated staff at Park Manor Care Home, who continually deliver first-class care for all our residents that are proud to call Park Manor their home.

“Our Nurse Manager at Park Manor, Claire Black, leads by example and this is reflected in both the team and individual award wins.

“This incredible hattrick of award wins is testament to the expertise of the 100+ team who go to great lengths to enhance residents’ wellbeing and who take a creative approach to ensure person-centred care. At Macklin Care Homes, we care with heart, and we’re immensely proud that our homes are being recognised for their professionalism and level of care.”

Macklin Care Homes has six care homes in Northern Ireland. At the Independent Health Care Awards, Leabank, Ballycastle; Milesian Manor, Magherafelt and Ratheane, Coleraine, joined Park Manor with either winners or runners-up accolades.

These latest awards join a list of honours for Macklin Care Homes in its 30th year in business. In June 2017, Park Manor was named Northern Ireland Nursing Home of The Year and earlier in the year the company won an award for Best Employee Engagement Strategy at the CIPD NI Awards. The Macklin Group was also named as Employer of the Year at the first Northern Ireland Family Business Awards.

The family-run Group was established over 30 years ago by Brian and Mary Macklin. The company’s nursing homes include Park Manor in Dunmurry, Arlington in Belfast, Our Lady’s Care Home in Belfast, Milesian Manor in Magherafelt, Ratheane in Coleraine and Leabank in Ballycastle.

The vision of Macklin Care Homes is to make a difference to people’s lives by providing first class care. Residents and their families are at the heart of everything that the Group does and the Macklin Care Homes’ are central to the communities in which they serve.

www.MacklinCareHomes.Com