Hall family get ready for Belvoir Park walk

The Hall family from Lisburn will put their best foot forward to remember their father Frank as part of the Friends of the Cancer Centre’s ten mile Belvoir Park Forest Walk on Saturday, June 3.

They will join people from across Northern Ireland for the charity’s annual walk in Belvoir Park Forest.

Daughter Barbara Hall explained the reason why they took part in the walk.

“Sadly on October 19, 2015 our daddy, Frank, passed away following his battle with lung cancer,” she said. “He was very much into helping others and would have done anything for anyone.

“While dad was having his radiation treatment, he was very relaxed due to both the atmosphere in the hospital and how great the staff were while he was receiving his treatment. They were amazing with him and are very much patient orientated. Dad was a true gentleman and everyone thought so highly of him.

“Last year, we took part in the Belvoir Park Forest Walk for the first time and since it was such an amazing day, we have decided to do it every year in honour of dad.

“I know my dad would be very proud of our family for supporting a charity that really helped him. We all miss and love him dearly but he will always be remembered as our hero.

“We want to continue to support charities like Friends of the Cancer Centre for the amazing things they do for both the patient and their families.”

Friends of the Cancer Centre is one of Northern Ireland’s leading cancer charities working to support local cancer patients and their families by enhancing the care and support they receive at every stage of their cancer journey.

The charity does this by supporting life-saving and life-changing work in the areas of clinical care, patient comfort and care, and research. From funding 32 additional members of staff, vital medical equipment and supporting ground breaking cancer research; to providing thousands of free cups of tea and coffee to patients waiting on treatment.

Sarah Breen, fundraising officer at Friends of the Cancer Centre, said: ““Last year we had lots of people – and even a few dogs - take on the trek and we hope that we will see lots of familiar faces at this year’s starting line.”

Registration is £5 per person and children U12 go free. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of £50 for the charity. You can sign-up online at www.friendsofthecancercentre.com or call 028 9069 9393.