Hale to be voice for veterans on Covenant Reference Group

Lagan Valley DUP MLA Brenda Hale will attend future meetings of the Armed Forces Covenant Reference Group to represent veteran’s issues in Northern Ireland.

Confirmation that arrangements were in place for Mrs Hale to attend future meetings of the CRG were confirmed by the Cabinet Office Minister Ben Gummer MP before Christmas.

This follows a representation made by the then First Minister Arlene Foster to ensure that Northern Ireland is represented on the CRG.

Commenting the Lagan Valley MLA said: “I have been working on veteran’s issues for many years now and ensured that Lord Ashcroft visited Northern Ireland when he was producing his Veterans Transition Review.

“Those men and women from Northern Ireland who serve our nation do the same job as their colleagues from the rest of the UK and take the same risks as colleagues from the rest of the UK. As veterans they deserve to have the same voice.

“During as Assembly debate at the start of December I outlined that my Party Leader Arlene Foster had stated her support that I would be appointed to the Covenant Reference Group.”

She added: “I am delighted that this has been facilitated by the Cabinet Office and I can pledge that I will be an untiring voice for the needs of veterans from Northern Ireland and across the whole of the United Kingdom.

“As an Armed Forces widow, as an elected representative and as Northern Ireland ambassador for ABF, the Soldiers Charity I know the contribution and sacrifice of veterans and their families.

“Through the Covenant Reference Group I will ensure that their needs and voice are heard at a national level.”