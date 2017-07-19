Habitat for Humanity NI and Corrymeela Community chosen as Mayor’s charities

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Tim Morrow, has announced his mayoral charities for this year.

The first citizen is supporting Habitat for Humanity NI, which brings people together to build homes, communities and hope and The Corrymeela Community, Northern Ireland’s oldest peace and reconciliation organisation.

Speaking about the charities the Mayor said: “The charities I have chosen this year both reflect the cross-community interest taken by my family for a number of years.

“The Corrymeela Community, formed in 1965, works to build fractured relationships and promote tolerance between people of differing backgrounds and beliefs.

“My family are longstanding members of The Corrymeela Community and I am delighted to have this opportunity to raise awareness of their work. Habitat for Humanity NI focuses on building hope both locally and around the world by providing those in need with a decent place to live. The work these charities do to break down social, economic and religious barriers is inspiring and I am absolutely delighted to be working with them in my role as Mayor. I hope that you will support me in raising awareness of their work and participate in our exciting schedule of fundraising events.”

The Mayor’s Office is keen to hear from any organisations or persons who would like to get involved with the Mayor’s Charity and help to raise funds for The Corrymeela Community and Habitat for Humanity NI. Please contact the Mayor’s Secretary on T: 028 9250 9331 or email: mayors.secretary@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

“I hope that the good people of Lisburn and Castlereagh will get behind me and support these two tremendous charities.” said Cllr Morrow.