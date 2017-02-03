Gusting winds wreak havoc

Strong gusting winds caused significant damage in several local areas on Thursday, February 2.

Part of the Moira Road, near Church Lane, had to be closed to traffic due to a fallen tree, while the Aghalee Road in Lower Ballinderry also had to be closed due to a damaged electricity pole.

“A leaning electricity pole on the Aghalee Road, Ballinderry village was reported to NIE Networks on February 2 at 4:04pm,” an NIE Networks spokesperson explained.

“Emergency teams responded immediately to make the pole safe and begin repairs. Engineers were able to keep customers on supply whilst permanent repairs were made,” she added.

“We would remind all customers to never approach a broken pole or electricity line. Keep away and report the damage immediately to NIE Networks on 03457 643 643. “