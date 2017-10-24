Guests from across council area attend Mayor’s dinner

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Cllr Tim Morrow, hosted his inaugural dinner at Lagan Valley Island on Friday, October 20.

Guests at the event included representatives from across the council area - from the voluntary, community, sporting and business sectors.

Mayor Tim Morrow and Mayoress Hilary Morrow pictured with family members at the Mayor's inaugural dinner at Lagan Valley Island on October 20.

The Mayor, Mayoress and their family were also joined at the event by representatives of the Mayor’s chosen charities - Corrymeela Community and Habitat for Humanity NI.

Pictured with Mayor Tim Morrow are representatives of his chosen charities - Mr Padraig O'Tuama, Leader, Corrymeela Community and Mrs Jenny Williams, Chief Executive, Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland.

The Mayor, Cllr Tim Morrow and Mayoress, Mrs Hilary Morrow at the Mayor's inaugural dinner at Lagan Valley Island on October 20.

The Mayor and Mayoress with Cllr Owen Gawith, Ald Stephen Martin, Cllr Amanda Grehan, Mr Trevor Lunn MLA, Mr Duncan Morrow (President of the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland), Cllr Aaron McIntyre and Mr Chris Lyttle MLA.

Top table guests at the Mayor's inaugural dinner were, front row (l-r): Dr Theresa Donaldson, LCCC Chief Executive; Mrs Joan Christie OBE, Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim; Mayoress Hilary Morrow; Mayor Tim Morrow; Ms Eileen Chan and Mrs Susie Morrow. Back row (l-r): Mr Gary Wilson, toastmaster; Mr Barry Donaldson; Mr Duncan Morrow, President of APNI; Mr Alan McBride, guest speaker; the Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Master Owen McGregor, Aspire Pipers.