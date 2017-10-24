Guests from across council area attend Mayor’s dinner

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Cllr Tim Morrow, hosted his inaugural dinner at Lagan Valley Island on Friday, October 20.
Guests at the event included representatives from across the council area - from the voluntary, community, sporting and business sectors.
The Mayor, Mayoress and their family were also joined at the event by representatives of the Mayor’s chosen charities - Corrymeela Community and Habitat for Humanity NI.
