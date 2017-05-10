Guesthouse wins Excellence Award

A Lisburn guesthouse has won the title for Best Hotel in Northern Ireland in the HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence awards 2017.

Oakfield Guesthouse beat more than 947 other properties in Northern Ireland considered by HotelsCombined, the world’s leading hotel price comparison platform, for outstanding customer satisfaction and averaging a rating of between nine and 10 in guest reviews.

The Recognition of Excellence Awards is an annual award announced in the first quarter of every year, with 2017 its inaugural year.

The converted farmhouse sits on extensive farmland with views over the beautiful Lough Neagh nature reserve.

Featuring five en-suite bedrooms and a self-catering cottage, Oakfield Guesthouse provides a great base from which to explore.

Paulina Krolikowska, the Recognition Manager for HotelsCombined UK said: “The Recognition of Excellence awards celebrate the very best accommodation for delivering exemplary customer service.

“We are proud to name Oakfield Guesthouse as the top place to stay in the Northern Ireland as they most consistently scored 10 out of 10 points compared to the winners’ average of 9.4.”

She added: “With such a wealth of high quality hotels and accommodation of all shapes and sizes in central Belfast, it’s noteworthy to see a rural property whose location provides access to the best rural landscapes that Northern Ireland has to offer, take this accolade in the first year of our awards.”

The awards are chosen based on a unique methodology, making them the first hotelier award of their kind in the UK.

Winners are chosen following detailed analyses by a team of data experts of several customer feedback points including quality and consistency of guest reviews, customer ratings, the absence of recurring or unresolved issues, blogs, forums and social media posts.