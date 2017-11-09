Green light for new supermarket development

The council’s Planning Committee has given the green light for a new supermarket development on the site of the former Down Royal Bar and Grill.

At their meeting on Wednesday afternoon, committee members gave the go-ahead for redevelopment of the site at Ballinderry Road, close to the junction of Knockmore Road, which has been lying vacant for several years.

Cllr Luke Poots.

The reserved matters application for a “proposed supermarket on the site of the former Down Royal Public House, Ballinderry Road, Lisburn” received unanimous backing from committee members.

The decision means a new retail outlet, thought to be a Home Bargains store, could be constructed at the site in the coming months.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Councillor Luke Poots, welcomed the application for the proposed supermarket.

“This will benefit the area in and around Ballinderry and hopefully be a popular addition within the local community, as well as creating employment within the construction and retail industries,” the DUP man commented.

“We are delighted to welcome this investment for the Lisburn Castlereagh area which is a firm demonstration of confidence.”

Committee Vice-Chairman, UUP Councillor Nicholas Trimble, also welcomed the potential investment in the area.

“I’m delighted to see this application and was happy to have voted in favour of approving it,” he said.

“This will be a great asset to the area, providing about 16 new jobs and also valuable retail opportunities in the area.”

The old Down Royal pub closed in 2007 - just days after staff and customers celebrated the venue’s 25th anniversary. The building was later demolished.

While redevelopment of the site will be welcomed by many, some have already raised concerns about the prospect of increased levels of traffic on an already busy part of the local road network.