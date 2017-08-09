Great turnout for events to mark start of Bike Week

The annual Vintage Car and Bike Rally marking the start of MCE Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week proved a big hit with petrolheads and motorcycle enthusiasts alike.

More than 120 classic and vintage cars and 80 motorcycles were on parade at this year’s event on Monday evening, August 7.

Tyler Potts-Hamilton, Mark Stewart, Albert Smylie and John Hillard pictured after riding out from Dromara to complete a lap of the world famous Dundrod circuit. Pic by John Kelly

Organised by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and the Lisburn City Old Vehicle Club (LCOVC), car and bike owners gathered at Lagan Valley Island before setting off on a parade lap through the city to the UGP circuit at Dundrod.

More than £1,400 was raised by the participants for the Mayor’s charities - Corrymeela Community and Habitat for Humanity.

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “Lagan Valley Island was a spectacular sight as hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles came to participate in the annual cavalcade to mark the start of the Ulster Grand Prix. Alongside the participants many residents came along to see the cars and bikes up close and join myself and the Mayor as we started them on their journey to the UGP circuit.”

He added: “The dry weather played a part in securing the high number of participants and spectators. It was lovely to meet old friends and make new ones as I walked throughout the site. I was delighted to be part of the cavalcade as a passenger in a LCOVC’s member’s Triumph car.

The convoy of riders pictured arriving at the UGP paddock after completing a lap of the world famous Dundrod circuit. Pic by John Kelly

“This local event marked the start of the 2017 MCE UGP Bike Week (Aug 6 - 12), which will see many of the world’s leading road racers come to the Dundrod circuit to experience the world’s fastest road race course. On behalf of the council I wish everyone a successful and safe UGP experience.”

Meanwhile, around 200 riders took part in motorbike ‘ride outs’ on Tuesday, August 8 from three separate locations – the Balmoral Hotel, Devenish complex and Dromara, home of the legendary Dromara Destroyers.

After completing a lap of the world famous Dundrod circuit a question and answer session was held in the Grand Prix Marquee in the paddock area, where Chris Kinley took a trip down memory lane as he interviewed Dromara Destroyers Ian McGregor and Brian Reid.

Noel Johnston (Clerk of the Course), Jason and Gillian Andrews, Rachel McFarlane and Andrew Clenaghan. Front: Rebecca Andrews and her friend Alex Muir. Pic by John Kelly

Les Carson and Dromara Destroyer Brian Reid. Pic by John Kelly

UGP riders - Dan Kneen (Tyco/BMW), Sarah Boyes, Stephen Morrison and Peter Hickman. Pic by John Kelly