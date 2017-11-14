Grant funding available for local community projects

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Community Support Grant Scheme 2018/19 is now open for applications.

The scheme aims to financially assist community and voluntary organisations, working within the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area, to promote and implement community development related programmes.

This year the scheme has opened earlier and will remain open for five weeks, until Friday, December 15 at 4pm.

Grant awards will be made in April 2018 to run in line with the new financial year 2018/19.

Organisations interested in applying to the Community Support Grant Scheme are invited to attend one of the upcoming information workshops. Please note, places are limited so groups are asked to book in advance using the contact details below.

Workshops will take place at:

• Maghaberry Community Centre, Thursday, November 23 at 11am

• Enler Community Centre, Monday, November 27 at 7pm

• Bridge Community Centre, Monday, December 4 at 7pm

Application forms and guidelines are available on the council’s website - www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/community

Hard copy applications can be obtained from the Bridge Community Centre, Lisburn.

Completed application forms should be returned to: Bridge Community Centre, 50 Railway Street, Lisburn, BT28 1XP.

The closing date for receipt of completed application forms is Friday, December 15 at 4pm.

For further information call 028 9244 7713 or email community.services@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk