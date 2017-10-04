Graham invests over £1m in its 1500 strong workforce

By Staff Reporter

The company’s £1.1million skills investment will help the company to attract and retain the talent needed to support the company’s continued growth.

Discussing the investment, Executive Chairman Michael Graham, said: “We are implementing a bespoke personalised development programme which focuses on the behavioural, emotional and personal resilience of every member of the GRAHAM team.

“Our ambition is to become an industry leader. Safeguarding the wellbeing of our employees and supporting their career development will be a vital component in achieving this objective.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered GRAHAM over £318,000 towards its skills investment.

“Invest NI’s support will enable us to embed this holistic approach to personal development across our entire workforce over the next three years,” Mr Graham added.