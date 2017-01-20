GRAHAM expands its footprint to Yorkshire

Hillsborough construction company, GRAHAM, has opened its first office in Leeds after recently completing several high-profile projects in Yorkshire.

The decision strengthens the business’s delivery capability and coverage across the North of England whilst ensuring that it continues to support its current client base across Yorkshire.

Headquartered in Hillsborough, Co Down, this latest opening brings to 14 the number of offices that the GRAHAM Group operates from across the UK.

Gary Hughes, GRAHAM Construction Regional Director, said: “GRAHAM has achieved remarkable growth across the north of England in recent years, so with a continuing and increasing demand for our services in Yorkshire, establishing a permanent presence in the region was a natural next step.

“GRAHAM has a track record of delivering significant building projects both within Yorkshire but right across the UK. Some of the recently completed projects include; the University of York’s new £8.9m Spring Lane teaching building and a £5.5m refurbishment of three floors of the Percival Whitley Centre at Calderdale College.

“With a strong pipeline of infrastructure, construction and development projects, it is an exciting opportunity for GRAHAM to continue to make its mark and grow its reputation in the region.”

The GRAHAM business has recently embarked on an ambitious five-year growth programme to significantly increase revenues across the group, with a growing portfolio of new clients and projects leading to further job creation and supply chain opportunities within Yorkshire.

GRAHAM Interior Fit-Out will also operate from the new office. Its Director Mark Gibson added: “Yorkshire has a pool of talented construction professionals and suppliers, so opening the office in Leeds enables us to build upon the skilled local workforce and supply chain network that we have engaged with, as well as offering enhanced client access to our Regional Management teams.

“As the region’s major business hub, Leeds attracts significant investment, providing GRAHAM with the perfect location to build from, as it continues to expand.”

The office, which is situated in Carrwood Park, will provide GRAHAM’s full service offering, including construction, interior fit-out, civil engineering and asset management.