Gordon’s Alive! MCM Comic Con huge success at Eikon Centre

Hundreds of comic book and pop-culture fans flocked to the Eikon Centre this weekend for MCM Comic Con.

The weekend extravaganza featured everything from comics, movies, games and sci-fi to cosplay, anime, steampunk and online video.

Not to mention an incredible line up of special guests, featuring none other than Flash Gordon himself, Sam Jones.

Other favourites were Firefly’s Summer Glau, who played runaway psychic assassin Rover Tam in Joss Whedon’s much-loved sci-fi western and its film follow-up Serenity will.

The convention went wild when Manu Bennett from Arrow, The Hobbit and Spartacus appeared for his question and answering session.

Bennett who plays villain Deathstroke would have been impressed by the incredible range of costumes including several Deathstrokes.