Golfers tackle 72 hole challenge in name of charity

Recently, four intrepid golfers set out on a monumental task at Temple Golf Club all in the name of Marie Curie Cancer charity.

They received sponsorship to attempt 72 holes in one day, a number each of us would be exhausted watching, never mind participating in.

The event was the brain child of Temple Member, Billy Early who was accompanied by David Corbett, Stevie Cousins and a visitor Ryan.

The daring fourball set off on the first of their eight laps of the impressive nine hole course at 5:30am witnessed only by the birds and wildlife.

The course is not as flat as a pancake and the heroes had many a steep ascent and descent. Their determination and focus was obvious in the name of such a good cause and after 18 holes, fellow golfers now on the course playing in the summer league, gracefully stepped aside to let these ‘Iron Men’ through and maintain momentum.

By 7pm, they had completed their non-stop 72 holes and were welcomed enthusiastically in the clubhouse.

The men raised £1000 for the charity.

A spokesperson for Temple Golf Club commented: “We salute you and are proud of you gentlemen.”