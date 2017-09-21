Gold ring found in city centre

A Lisburn man who found a gold ring lying in a city street earlier this month is keen to reunite the wedding band with its rightful owner.

Plumber Ernest Hayes found the man’s wedding ring lying in the road outside Lindsay Cars at Market Place on Friday, September 8.

The ring is engraved with an inscription and a date.

“I’m sure someone is looking for it, so I’d like to be able to give it back to them,” Ernest said.

For further details call Ernest on 07802 217964.