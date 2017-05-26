Gold Medal success for CAFRE student at Chelsea Flower Show

A CAFRE horticulture graduate is celebrating after helping win a Gold Medal at Chelsea Flower Show.

Matthew Bradley from Crumlin, was part of the Landform team which built the winning Seedlip Garden for leading UK designer, Dr Catherine MacDonald.

Paul Mooney, Head of Horticulture at Greenmount Campus said he was delighted with Matthew’s success.

“Matthew showed great promise, even from his early days as a student at Greenmount. He had a keen interest in garden design and construction winning the College award for landscape design project work aged just 18 years old.

“He honed his construction skills following his selection for the UK Worldskills Landscape Gardening Team and represented the UK in the World Final in Germany. We are all very proud of him and what he has achieved. His work and his success are a real inspiration for other CAFRE horticulture students.”

It's not the first time Matthew has been involved in building award winning gardens. He worked on the Hartley Botanic Garden which was also designed by Dr MacDonald winning the Silver Gilt last year. The artisan garden Matthew helped build has wonderful billowing planting around a central structure that serves as an outdoor apothecary and profiles historical and modern day approaches to distillation.