Glenavy Milk Run event is hailed ‘a complete and udder success’

The organisers of the inaugural Glenavy Milk Run have hailed the event “a complete and udder success”.

More than 700 runners and walkers took part in the fun-filled fundraising event on Saturday, May 6.

Nadine, Eve and Lara Crossey proudly wearing their Milk Run medals.

Organised jointly by Ballymacrickett Fundraising Committee and the local Health and Wellbeing Team, the aim of the event was to raise funds for a new play area and sports pitch, to encourage more people to drink milk and to promote the health benefits of drinking milk before and after sporting activity.

Around 400 runners and walkers had been expected to participate, but that estimate was ‘udderly’ smashed when 703 people turned up on the day to take part.

The Glenavy Milk Run comprised a Children’s 3k Fun Run, a 5k Walk, a 5k Run and a 10k Run.

According to organiser Joe Mulholland, competitors travelled from near and far, from Ahoghill to Dromore, from Dundrod to Martinstown, from Newtownabbey to Toomebridge, with the farthest being from Newport On Tay, Fife in Scotland.

The 5k winners, including 'First Female', Ballymacrickett Primary School P1 teacher Miss McCormick (centre).

“We were totally blown away by the numbers that turned out and with the support we received locally from dairy farmers, businesses and over 70 volunteers,” Joe said.

“There was a real sense of community spirit and all the hard work was worthwhile when we saw the children’s proud faces as they left with their hard earned medals.”

Prize winners in the 10k were:

Male: 1st Stephen Scullion, 2nd Stephen Nicholson, 3rd John Miskimmin.

Elizabeth Mulholland, Daisy Gourley and Helena Mulholland.

Female: 1st Shileen O’Kane, 2nd Gillian Miskimmin, 3rd Sinead Scullion.

Prize winners in the 5k were:

Male: 1st David Conliffe, 2nd Ian Keys, 3rd Conor Murphy.

Female: 1st Aine McCormick, 2nd Donna Graham, 3rd Fionnuala Brennan.

Damien Mulholland, Ciaran Campbell and Cormac McAllister having fun at the Milk Run.

“This was an excellent fundraiser and all monies raised will go towards the installation of a multifunctional play area and a new pitch,” explained Betty Campbell, Treasurer of Ballymacrickett Fundraising Committee. “Thank you to the local club for the use of their pitch and parking facilities on the day.”

• For more photos by Bert Trowlen check out the ‘Glenavy Milk Run’ Facebook page or visit the Ballymacrickett Primary School website.

Marathon runner Leanne Casconne was suitably dressed for the Milk Run. Shes pictured enjoying the fun event with her husband and nephew.

Michael Duncan, a part-time firefighter and personal trainer, completed the 10k event in full fire kit, including breathing apparatus.

Matthew O'Brien and Harry Loughan. Pics by Bert Trowlen

Cara and Niall Mulvenna.