Giving thanks for Trevor’s life and ministry

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life and ministry of the Rev Trevor Patterson will be held in Railway Street Presbyterian Church, Lisburn on Saturday, November 4 at 3pm.

The former Lisburn man tragically died suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 10 after suffering a heart attack while out running.

Rev Trevor Patterson. Pic supplied by John Kelly

Trevor, son of the late Harold Patterson MBE of Smyth Patterson Ltd, was Vicar of Holy Trinity Richmond (London).

A cremation service was held on Saturday, October 28 and a Thanksgiving Service celebrating his life was held at St Stephen’s Church, East Twickenham on Monday, October 30.

The Service of Thanksgiving at Railway Street Presbyterian on November 4 will be conducted by the Rev Brian Gibson.

Trevor Patterson was born on August 18, 1960, the second in a family of three children born to Harold and Meta Patterson. The family attended Railway Street Presbyterian Church under the ministry of the late Very Rev Dr Howard Cromie.

Trevor was educated at Friends’ School, Lisburn. During his school holidays Trevor often worked part-time at Smyth Patterson Ltd in Lisburn city centre, which in those days was managed by his father Harold and his uncle Hubert; the family business was founded by Trevor’s grandfather Smyth Patterson in 1936.

As a youth, Trevor attended the ‘Y Club’ which was founded by his late father Harold whose innovative vision for youth saw the need for a new youth club to cater for the rapidly growing population of Lisburn. The club, which operated from a former YWCA hostel called Pim House, at 3 Wallace Avenue, was officially opened in April 1977 by the American Lunar 15 astronaut, Col. Al Worden. Membership quickly grew to over 130. Trevor also attended the Y club’s Sunday Night Youth Fellowship (S.N.Y.F) at Railway Street Presbyterian Church Hall which was packed to capacity each week. From an early age Trevor attended (and later helped to lead) the tremendously popular Y Club camps organised by his parents, Harold and Meta.

Trevor studied Music at Queen’s University in 1979 and Teaching at Stranmillis College in 1982 and went on to teach Music in Kilicomaine Junior High School and Knockbreda High School. He was also a talented organist and was choirmaster at First Dromore Presbyterian Church and then later at Lisburn Cathedral. Trevor spent two years as a mission partner with CMS teaching in Nairobi where he met his wife Kate Peppiatt. They married in September 1991 and had three sons Johnny, Connor and Ben.

Trevor and Kate studied theology together at Trinity Bristol and Trevor then served as a Curate in Ashtead, Surrey. In April 1997, he was instituted as Vicar of Holy Trinity Richmond (London) where he also became Area Dean. He was a much loved pastor who led many to Jesus.

In 2009, Trevor was delighted that Holy Trinity Richmond successfully planted into a church that was about to close in Barnes; Holy Trinity Barnes is now another thriving congregation. Trevor also helped found two charities, Kick London, working in schools and Riverbank Trust, working with vulnerable families and refugees. He maintained his interest in East Africa, supporting Karis Kids charity, placing orphans with families and made several mission trips to Kampala.

He was passionate about seeing the next generation come to know Christ and like his parents, invested in youth work all his life. One of the children at Holy Trinity Church school wrote that Trevor always said that God loved everyone equally and another said that he made church fun. Trevor’s greatest desire was to share the undeserved grace of God shown to us in Jesus.

Trevor is survived by his wife Kate, sons Johnny, Connor and Ben and his mother Meta, brother Smyth and his sister Hazel.