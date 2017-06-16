Gaming on the big screen in Lisburn

A fan of FIFA or Minecraft? Why not come to Lisburn City Centre on Saturday June 24 between 11am and 4pm for Market Square’s ‘Gaming on the Big Screen’ where tournaments will be held on the Xbox and Playstation.

Do you fancy trying our Round Robin FIFA competition where challengers will compete to win a game of their choice courtesy of GAMElisburn on Bow Street, Lisburn.

Beat your opponent with a Fastest Goal Round and Skills Challenge for gadget giveaways and student deals from Fonehouse Lisburn with free tasty samples from Lisburn businesses including Subway Haslems Lane Simply fish & chips Lisburn and The Pizza Base Lisburn

If football isn’t your thing then why not try Minecraft, making amazing creations with colourful building blocks on the big screen.

On the day everyone will also be joined by MineVention and Choo Choo’s Gaming who will be giving away free tickets to their event in July.

The event is free of charge and everyone is welcome.

To compete in the ‘Round Robin’ please register between 11am and 1pm on the day.