Free support for over 50s to get online

FREE IT taster sessions, helping people over the age of 50 to get to grips with the Internet, email, Skype and social medi will be held in Lisburn Library on Thursday, May 4.

Located in libraries across Northern Ireland, Silver Surfers’ Day is back once again by popular demand – both from older people and from the volunteers. These events are organised by Business in the Community in partnership with the Department of Finance, and supported by Libraries NI.

Communities Manager for Business in the Community, Hilary Hanberry said: “In today’s digital world it can seem as though everything has moved online. The shift to online services, in particular, has changed the way in which we live, work and socialise, but there are still many people who aren’t benefiting from the digital revolution.

“We all know someone who isn’t online. It might be your mum or dad, your gran, your next door neighbour or even a friend. If so, please encourage them to come along to a Silver Surfers’ Day training session. They will be hosted in local libraries across Northern Ireland and they are easy to book – all they (or you!) have to do is contact your local library and a FREE training session will be organised.

“The sessions are one-to-one and can cover a range of things, from learning how to stay connected to friends and family through Facebook or Skype; to learning how to order your grocery shopping online, or perhaps even setting up an email account. We’ve had great feedback from participants in previous years who found the sessions very worthwhile, and I’d encourage anyone who is keen to find out more about the internet to come along.” To book your free place, contact your local library or call the Libraries NI Customer Services Line on 0345 4504 580 (Monday to Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm). For more information visit www.bitcni.org.uk