Fraud advice for Drumbeg ladies

The speaker at the Drumbeg WI meeting in May was Hilary Brown from Ulster Bank Fraud Prevention Advisory service.

Hilary alerted the ladies to some tricks and scams, and discussed possible ways to avoid becoming a victim.

She then accompanied herself on the guitar and summarised the contents of her talk in a humorous song.

The competition for a Security Tip was won by Kathleen Kerr, with Barbara Huss and Hazel Ervine taking second and third places.

Rosalind Bloomfield read the essay she had written for the Phyllis Gailey Literary competition.

Molly Craig and Rosalind Bloomfield were congratulated on becoming a Great grandmother and Grandmother respectively. Good wishes were extended to Jane Steele following her recent illness.

The AGM in June was conducted by Executive member Ann McCurdy with Tellers Sandra Irvine and Alice Burton.

Rosemary Reid was elected as President with Doris Campbell, Elizabeth Fleming, Barbara Huss, Margaret Jordan,Kathleen Kerr, Lori King, Maureen Lindsay, Ann Thompson and Maureen Toner forming a new committee.

The monthly competition cup was won by Barbara Huss, while Hazel Ervine and Kathleen Kerr took second and third awards.

Gifts were presented to outgoing President Sheelagh McRandal, Ann McCurdy and Alice Burton and Sandra Irvine.

Good wishes were extended to Joan Mairs for her convalescence.