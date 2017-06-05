Four properties targeted by burglars

Detectives in Lisburn are investigating a number of burglaries in the Ballynahinch and Hillsborough areas on Friday, June 2.

Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory said: “Four houses were targeted between 3.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday. At Cherryhill Road and Glassdrumman Road in Ballynahinch, two vacant properties were entered, and electronic items stolen.

“At Windmill Road in Hillsborough and Horner’s Road in Ballynahinch, the houses were entered whilst elderly occupants at both houses were inside. Nothing was taken from either house but the occupants were left shaken.

D/S McGrory continued: “We believe two men are involved, one of whom was described as being aged in his 20’s or early 30’s, of slim build, around 5’5” tall with long, dark scruffy hair. We also believe the men were travelling in a small black car with southern registration plates.

“We are treating the burglaries as linked and are appealing for anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 1010 02/06/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”