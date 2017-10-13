Former Mayor raises over £89k for Tinylife

Former Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Brian Bloomfield, raises over £89,000 for his Mayoral Charity, Tiny Life.

Tiny Life, the premature and vulnerable baby charity which is based within the Council area, was announced as Cllr Bloomfield’s Mayoral Charity for his term in June 2016 – June 2017.

The total amount raised, as a result of a number of fundraising events and initiatives, was £ 75,392.01 Online donations to Tiny Life associated with the Mayor’s Charity amounted £12,715.26 and gift aid from all donations claimed back by Tiny Life amounted £1,740.42. This gave a grand total of £89,847.69.

Councillor Bloomfield said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported the wide variety of fundraising events held during my term as Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City council. The funds raised will help Tiny Life with the valued work they do and the support they offer to those families with premature babies.

“Having seen the support Tiny Life provided to my daughter and son-in-law, as it does for many families, I am absolutely delighted to be able to present them with this cheque.”

Valerie Cromie, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Tiny Life said: “The team at TinyLife truly appreciate the incredible support given by the former Mayor and Mayoress of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. The amount raised is overwhelming and will ensure that TinyLife continues to offer a range of family support services to the 6 babies born too soon every day in Northern Ireland. Many of our tiny babies arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as 1lb, it is vitally important that their parents receive both practical and emotional support during this critical time. It was a pleasure to work alongside the Mayor and Mayoress and their team.”

Councillor Bloomfield held a range of events through his mayoral terms such as: Lisburn City Old Vehicle Club Vintage Car Run, Half Marathon & Fun Run, Twilight by Fairylight, Tesco Bag Pack, Fireworks Display at Thiepval Barracks, Carol Singing Bow Street Mall, Charity Table Quiz, Charity Golf Day, a Ladies Vintage Tea Evening and many more.