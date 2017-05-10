Former firefighter sets his sights on Westminster seat

Ulster Unionist Party Westminster election candidate Robbie Butler believes next month’s vote is the perfect time for a change in Lagan Valley.

The former firefighter has been using a series of online videos and social media posts in a bid to get his ‘Hope, not fear’ message out to voters ahead of the June 8 poll.

Commenting on his nomination, Mr Butler said: “I am delighted to be standing up for the people of Lagan Valley once again. I believe that Northern Ireland has been stuck in a political rut for the past decade. We are being offered no positive vision for the future, and our devolved institutions are currently on life support. This must change, and I believe here in Lagan Valley, we have the opportunity to lead that change and collectively say ‘It’s time for something new’.”

Mr Butler is currently an MLA for Lagan Valley, having been successfully re-elected to Stormont in March.

He continued: “One of the reasons I got involved in politics was because I have always felt proud of my country. Growing from my 20 years experience of front-line service, I bring the same hard work ethic to politics. I understand that not many of us were wanting, or even expecting another election so soon after that last one, and I had hoped to continue our very well received election poster agreement between the main parties in Lagan Valley. However, I am disappointed that a lot of posters have already been placed, with no regard to extending the agreement of two months ago.”

Mr Butler added: “It has been my longstanding ambition to see the Lagan Valley Westminster seat return to the Ulster Unionists, as it had been for many years prior to Jeffrey Donaldson leaving the party in 2003. I believe that the results of the election in March show a change of mood within Lagan Valley and that there is a very real chance for positive change. On June 8, I believe that a vote for Robbie Butler will be the best step towards bringing that change.”