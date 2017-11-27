Former Alliance councillor who backed SDLP man for Assembly joins DUP

The leader of the DUP group on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has officially welcomed Cllr Vasundhara Kamble into the party.

Alderman James Tinsley said Cllr Kamble has worked hard during her six years in local government and is a welcome addition to the party.

“As group leader on Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council I am delighted to welcome Cllr Vasundhara Kamble into our party. This will strengthen our party to 20 members making us the largest council group of any party in Northern Ireland. Cllr Kamble has been in local government for the past six years and works hard representing the people of Castlereagh South,” he said.

Cllr Kamble, alongside fellow Castlereagh Cllr Geraldine Rice, quit the Alliance Party earlier this year after making allegations of ageism and racism - allegations the party strenuously denied.

Both women became independent members of the council and publicly voiced their support for the SDLP’s Pat Catney in March’s Assembly election.

Mr Catney, who was then a Lisburn and Castlereagh City councillor, took the fifth Stormont seat in Lagan Valley at the expense of the DUP’s Brenda Hale.