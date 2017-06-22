Football fun despite the rain with The Journey Church

The Journey Church, Lisburn held their annual football coaching week from Monday June 5 to Friday June 9 on the grass pitches at the Leisureplex.

Organised in partnership with Coaching for Christ, the event gave 140 children the chance to have fun in a safe and friendly environment.

Boys and girls from right across the community attended each night for an action-packed program. 20 schools were represented within the Lisburn Borough which was fantastic to see.

The colossal amount of rain that fell throughout the week didn’t deter the kids from coming. Parents relayed stories of children dragging them out of the house each night to enjoy the quality coaching. Much organisation went into the event that required 30 volunteers from The Journey Church and eight Coaching for Christ staff. It was a real team effort that resulted in a successful week.

The week finished off with a family BBQ and prize giving night. Around 200 people attended to celebrate the good week that was had by all. The children were presented with a Bible and were encouraged to commit their young lives to the Lord. Many parents expressed thanks for giving their children such a fun-filled week.