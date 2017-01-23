Football club for children with disabilities on the lookout for more players

A Lisburn mother is urging parents of children who have disabilities or medical conditions to get involved with a unique local football club.

Joanne Stephenson said Frame Football Club allows kids to take part in the sport despite their conditions.

Running in Lisburn Leisureplex every Saturday from 2pm-3pm, the club are currently looking to raise funds to attend a national tournament in Birmingham.

Joanne’s son Charley was born in July 2006 with a number of physical disabilities. “Back then it was hard to imagine if he would ever walk never mind be able to play football,” she said.

“My own personal journey with Frame Football has been one of the proudest moments I have been able to experience with Charley, watching him score goals.

“It has been an amazing journey for all of us. But its really the boys who deserve the most credit. Blood, sweat and tears they have all progressed over time plus have managed to participate in a sport they never believed possible and that is the reason I am determined and passionate about making this happen for all kids, not just my son.”

Currently there are two sessions in Northern Ireland, based at the Lisburn Leisureplex and University of Ulster in Coleraine. A number of boys from the two groups are set to travel to St George’s Park, Birmingham on March 5.

A special Crowdfunding appeal has been launched to help the club raise £2,500 for the trip.

Joanne added: “I believe there are a lot of families and organisations who are still unaware Frame Football is available, and it would be great if they could come along and let their son or daughter give it a try.

“Charley gave up on school sports day a few years back due to hating coming last - now he’s as quick as the other boys in his frame football team. Charley has gone from hating football to loving it.”

To make a donation click here.