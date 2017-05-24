Flights from £99 to the US are up for grabs from Norwegian

More than 13,000 seats on transatlantic flights are now available from just £99.

Norwegian is offering flights from UK and Ireland.

Norwegian

As the countdown begins to Norwegian’s new transatlantic routes from Edinburgh, Belfast and Ireland this summer, passengers now have another chance to bag a bargain break to the US east coast with over 13,000 seats available from £99/€99 one-way.

In June and July, Norwegian will launch 10 new transatlantic routes from Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Shannon to airports serving the New York, Boston and New England areas.

To mark the countdown to the new routes, Norwegian has unveiled a 10-day special offer on fares – from today (Thursday 25th May) until 3rdJune, passengers can access special fares including:

Edinburgh and Belfast to the U.S. east coast from £99

- The 10-day offer is available on Norwegian’s brand new low-cost routes from Edinburgh and Belfast direct to Stewart International Airport (in New York state) and Providence Airport (offering connections to Boston and New England); as well as flights from Edinburgh direct to Bradley International Airport (New England) from just £99 one-way*.

- The offer is available on flights from Edinburgh between 15th June 2017 – March 2018 and from Belfast between 1st July – March 2018. Passengers can book now at www.norwegian.com/UK/FLYUSA99.

Cork, Shannon and Dublin to the U.S. east coast from €99

- Passengers in Ireland will also be able to book affordable fares on Norwegian’s brand new transatlantic flights from Cork, Shannon and Dublin. Travellers can enjoy €99 one-way flights from Cork, Shannon and Dublin direct to Providence Airport (Boston and New England); and from Shannon and Dublin direct to Stewart International Airport (New York).

- Passengers can book now at www.norwegian.com/IE/FLYUSA99IE for travel between 1st July 2017 – March 2018.

Norwegian Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Ramdahl said: “The countdown is now underway to Norwegian’s exciting new transatlantic routes, and passengers across Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland now have another chance to bag a bargain flight to the US. With more choice, never before seen routes and now a range of special fares on offer, there has never been a better time to plan an affordable American adventure.”