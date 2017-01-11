‘First Minister’s belated call for RHI inquiry won’t wash with the public’ - Lunn

An Alliance MLA has said that outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster’s belated call for an inquiry into RHI is “too little, too late.”

Trevor Lunn MLA said: “This is now a matter of the outgoing First Minister attempting to cover her embarrassment ahead of a potential election. However, it won’t wash with the public, who will see it for what it is,” he said.

“Massive issues remain on the table, in addition to the issue of an estimated £500 million overspend on RHI. The Budget is overdue, which will impact directly on public, community and voluntary sector organisations providing vital services to the public.

“We also need a proper Brexit plan for Northern Ireland, which faces huge challenges in the coming months. But we now have the two parties who were entrusted with leadership responsibility abdicating it in favour of party political posturing and those matters remain unresolved.

“So there remains serious work to be done to save the institutions, but nothing is insurmountable if we have mature, responsible parties willing to put aside political posturing and get on with the business of running Northern Ireland.”