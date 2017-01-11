Fire service rescue woman from vehicle which was in ditch

A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a vehicle she was in ended up in a ditch.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 11 on the M1 Motorway.

NIFRS responded to a report of a car in the ditch with a person trapped inside it.

Firefighters employed manual handling techniques to release her from the vehicle. She was conveyed to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Lurgan and Lisburn stations attended the incident.