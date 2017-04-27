Fire Cadets seeking new recruits

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is seeking new recruits for its Fire Cadet Scheme based at Lisburn Fire Station.

The scheme meets every Tuesday night from September - May and runs for two years, providing a varied programme of activities for young people from all sections of the community.

Activities are designed to be informative, educational and improve self-confidence and include basic firefighter skills, first aid training and teamwork skills.

To be eligible, young people must live or go to school in the Lisburn area, be starting Year 11 in September 2017 and be under 15 years of age on June 30, 2017.

To find out more about the Fire Cadet Scheme call in to one of the Open Nights at Lisburn Fire Station (Prince William Road) on Tuesday 2 or Tuesday 9 May from 7pm – 9pm.

Potential new recruits will have the chance to meet the instructors and complete an application form.