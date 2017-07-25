Finn slaves over hot coals to become BBQ academy’s youngest ever graduate

A Lisburn schoolboy has become the youngest student to graduate from the Hillmount BBQ Academy at Hillmount Garden Centre in Castlereagh.

The prospect of slaving over hot coals didn’t deter 12-year-old Finn Sinclair, who took on the half-day course alongside his dad.

Finn said he had a great time completing the course, and the team at the garden centre enjoyed teaching him all the tricks and tips for creating delicious dishes on the barbecue.

Alan Mercer, Managing Director of Hillmount Garden Centre, said: “The Hillmount BBQ Academy is the only one of its kind in a garden centre in Ireland. We welcome all ages and all abilities to learn at the academy, from the novice BBQ enthusiast who has just bought their first BBQ to the expert who cooks on theirs every day of the year.”

For more information about Hillmount BBQ Academy call 028 9044 8213 or log on to www.hillmount.co.uk/bbq-academy