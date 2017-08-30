Final call for Moira calling

Bands from far and wide have heard the call to Moira Demesne which will play host to the ‘Moira Calling’ music event on the September 8 and 9.

Headlining on the Main Stage are the ‘Moira Calling Magnificent Seven’: folk popsters Eliza and the Bear, Brand New Friend, Emerald Armada, Flyte, Franklyn, Girls Names and Stomptown Brass.

The Council is delighted to once again see this music festival return to the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, speaking about the upcoming event, said: “This is the second year the Council has offered grant funding to this music festival, which brings together a strong line-up of musical talent and bands from across Northern Ireland and further afield. Moira Demesne is the ideal location for this two stage event of musical talent throughout the day plus assorted side shows. We are all looking forward to a great weekend of music and culture as the sound of music calls throughout Moira village to be enjoyed by all ages.”

For all those music fans attending for the whole day (1.00pm to 10.00pm) there will be locally sourced food and drink available including craft cider, beer, soft drinks, burgers and other fine delights.

Also not to be missed on the second stage this year is NI born Ryan Vail, an artist who draws his inspiration from the worlds of electronic and modern classical music, who will be the main act on Saturday, September 9. Other acts on stage two include: Brash Isaac, Matty Rea, Orchid Collective, and Rebecca Fitch.

Alderman Ewart MBE added: “This year there is an element of diversity from music when the Bright Umbrella Drama Company will take to the stage on the Friday night to perform a contemporary take on Macbeth. If drama is of interest to you then tickets are available at a cost of £10. This event is sure to be a super few days out with the family or friends. I would like to wish the organisers, bands, traders and audience a very successful event.”

If you are attending both days why not stay over in one of the nearby accommodations. More details available on www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com or www.moiracalling.com

Tickets for Moira Calling 2017 cost £30 plus booking fee and are available on Music Glue.