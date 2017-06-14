Figures reveal five per cent drop in jobless total

The number of local people out of work and claiming unemployment benefits fell by more than five per cent last month, according to the government’s latest figures.

The latest Labour Market Report reveals that during May there were 1,360 claimants in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area - 928 men and 432 women. That represents a drop of 73 (5.1 per cent) from the previous month.

The area’s claimant count, which now stands at 1.5 per cent of the working age population, is the joint lowest among the 11 council areas.

According to the NI Statistics and Research Agency, the local jobless total has dropped by 20.7 per cent (355 people) over the past year.