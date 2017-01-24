Fighting fit! Inspirational Lisburn man loses 29 stone

A Lisburn man who lost 29 stone is hoping to inspire other people to get healthy and get active.

At 43 stone, Stefan Ginesi was told that he was eating himself to death and as he sat in a room with doctors, friends and family he made a vow that he was going to turn his life around.

Stefan has now returned to the boxing ring to complete his incredible fitness journey.

Three and a half years later, Stefan has lost an incredible 29 stone, his type 2 diabetes has gone and he has recently returned to the boxing ring.

He is now hoping that his amazing transformation can inspire others to do the same.

“I was told my liver would not recover, but I said to every single one of them I was going to get better. One day my niece wrote me a lovely letter and it made me want to live again.

“Now my liver has fully recovered, and my type 2 diabetes has gone. I never had any operations, I just made a plan and worked hard and now I am back fighting fit.”

The 43-year-old is now hoping that his story is one that will be repeated by many others and he has started to host fitness and dance classes to help local people get moving.

“I have just started fitness and dance classes being held in St Patrick’s Hall and Maghaberry Community Centre. It’s a lifestyle plan I used to lose over 20 stone.

“The second half is just light dance routines and it is a good way of getting involved especially for those who haven’t moved much in a while.”

Back in 2008, Stefan appeared on the Channel 4 show Supersize vs Superskinny which forced him to address his problems head on.

Stefan added: “I want to help motivate people, get them moving again. What is the point of me losing all this weight and going on this journey if I can’t bring anyone else with me?

“When you have lived through this, you want to help people who are still going through it.”

“I want to say to the people of Lisburn and my local community and say thank you. When I was out running at 40 stone everybody supported me. If I can do it then anyone can.”

For further information about Stefan’s classes, get in contact via his Facebook.