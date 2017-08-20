Female pedestrian dies in M1 collision

A female pedestrian has died as a result of a road traffic collision on the M1 near Belfast last night, police have confirmed.

Inspector John Millar said: “The collision happened on the M1 motorway eastbound, at Dunmurry Lane just after 10pm last night.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”

The Belfast-bound section of the M1 was closed for a lengthy period following the road traffic collision. It reopened at 6.30am on Sunday.

It had been closed from Junction 6 (Saintfield Road) to junction 3 (Blacks Road).