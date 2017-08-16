Feedback sought on plans for new park and playground

Dunmurry residents are being urged to have their say on updated plans for a new park and playground to be located between Old Golf Course Road and Upper Dunmurry Lane.

Belfast City Council is inviting everyone with an interest in the development to attend a public information event on Thursday, August 24 (4pm-8pm) in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Upper Dunmurry Lane.

Updated plans for the £230,000 project will be on display and there will be an opportunity to talk to council staff and share feedback.

Proposed designs for the park include a timber boardwalk, wetland island, wildflower meadow, woodland, a playground, and picnic and park benches.

The land transferred to Belfast City Council from Lisburn City Council in April 2015 under Local Government Reform.

The council wants people’s feedback before submitting a planning application for the development.

Anyone unable to attend the event can complete a brief online questionnaire at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/consultations from Friday, August 18 until Friday, September 1.