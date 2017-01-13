Fatal Co Down road crash victim named

Condolences have been offered after a young sportsman man died of his injuries as a result of a road crash.

The victim, aged 18, had been hurt in a crash involving a black Renault Megane and a black Audi A3 on Wednesday in Co Down.

PSNI

It is understood he was Matthew Davis.

Killyleagh Youth Club, which appears to focus on football, said its members had heard about the news “with deep sadness”.

In a post on its Facebook webpage, it said: “Matty, as he was known to his team mates, captained both the u16s and u18s before progressing into both our Reserves and 1st team over the last two seasons.

“The chairman, committee, management team, players and supporters would like to pass on their sincere condolences to the Davis family and Matty’s wide circle of friends.”

It is believed Mr Davis was from the Saintfield area.

The Facebook page of Nathan Hagan, a pupil at St Colmans High and Sixth Form College in Ballynahinch, said that “Matty was one of a kind, he was a true warm hearted man that I loved”.

The collision had occurred at 5.35pm on Wednesday on the Lisburn Road, a road running west from Saintfield.

The PSNI said on Thursday a woman who was also injured in the collision was treated but discharged from hospital.

On Friday afternoon they confirmed that the accident had become a fatality.

Witnesses should contact officers at on 101, quoting reference 896 11/01/17.