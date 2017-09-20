Fancy learning to play the flute?

The Pride Of Knockmore Flute Band is on the look-out for new members.

The Lisburn-based fife and drum band, established in 1975, is inviting people of all ages to come along to its new learner classes.

The classes at Laganview Enterprise Centre, Old Warren on Monday and Wednesday evenings (7.30pm) will give people of all ages, males and females, the opportunity to learn to play the flute, drum or any other instrument the band plays.

“If you have previous experience of being in a marching band and would like to get involved again you will be made more than welcome,” a spokesperson for Pride Of Knockmore FB added.

For more information contact any member of the band or get in touch through the band’s Facebook page.