Family left devastated after Co Down girl’s sudden death in Croatia

A young Co Down woman who passed away suddenly in Croatia last week has been described by her family as “a precious daughter and much loved sister”.

Sarah Lee-Anne Reid, from Ballynahinch, died on Friday, May 26 on the holiday island of Hvar in the Adriatic Sea.

Sarah Lee-Anne Reid, who died suddenly in Croatia on May 26.

It’s not clear how she died, but reports in the national media claim she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

A family notice issued on behalf of her parents, siblings and grandparents described the 20-year-old as “a precious daughter” and “a loving and much loved sister and granddaughter”. It added that she will be “loved and missed always.”

Sarah was a former pupil of Friends’ School, Lisburn and was a member of the school’s Intermediate Girls Relay team that qualified for the Ulster Schools’ Athletics Championships in 2012.

Principal Stephen Moore commented: “The Friends’ School community was deeply saddened to learn of the death of former pupil [Sarah] Lee-Anne Reid. She was a wonderful girl and we extend our deepest sympathy to the Reid family at this very difficult time.”

A service of thanksgiving for Sarah’s life is expected to take place at Edengrove Presbyterian Church, Ballynahinch, but details of the service haven’t yet been finalised.