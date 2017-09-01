Family fun at Pond Park Festival

The community in Pond Park came together recently for the annual Pond Park Family Festival.

There were five days of fun and games, including Messy Mondays. Tuesday’s Circus Workshop, Wednesday’s Cultural Diversity, Thursday’s Roller-Disco and Football, ending with Friday’s Community BBQ and fun day.

During the festival the children got together to build and plant window boxes, then delivering them to the residents of Pond Park Care Home.

All this was organised and put in place by Finch Community Group in partnership with Lagan Valley Vineyard.