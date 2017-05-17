Exciting refurbishments at Lough Moss Leisure Centre following £300k investment

Lough Moss Leisure Centre, operated by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, is set to undergo significant refurbishments, following a £300k investment from The Pulse Group.

This will see Pulse Group taking over management of the fitness suite, fitness classes and upgrading the facilities with cutting-edge equipment.

The project commenced on April 1, and will see the gym area transformed to create a spacious, modern environment kitted out with 50 stations of brand new equipment. Members will benefit from technologically advanced Series 3 cardio machines, which include an 18.5” touch screen console for digital TV, radio, and internet access. New strength equipment, free weights and a functional training rig will also be installed.

The exciting new three -year contract between Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and the Pulse Group will see Pulse managing the day-to-day running of the upgraded gym complex, as well as creating a brand-new website with the opportunity for members to join and book classes online.

The innovative PulseMove system will also be available in the new fitness suite, allowing members access to a virtual personal trainer who can help plan their workout, an in-gym kiosk to track progress and a mobile app to record activity outside the gym.

Councillor Tim Morrow, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee said, “The Council is delighted to welcome the Pulse Group to Lough Moss Leisure Centre. We are excited by the plans to update and modernise the fitness suite, which with the support and knowledge of the Pulse Group, will offer a great experience for all of our customers.

“Under the new management, there will be a choice of great value membership rates with pricing for an all-inclusive membership ranging from £23 for students and seniors to £28 per month for an adult. We would encourage residents to visit the centre and chat to the Pulse Team about the superb plans for the facility.”

“We are delighted to be working with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to upgrade the facilities at Lough Moss Leisure Centre,” says Director of Operations of Ireland at The Pulse Group, Robert Buckley. “With over 35 years’ of experience we are confident that we can provide the local community with an array of exciting opportunities and ways to keep fit and active.”

For more information visit www.pulseloughmoss.com.