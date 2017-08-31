Event focuses on family fun and healthy living

Residents and local groups from across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area attended the recent open day at the Bridge Community Centre in Railway Street, Lisburn.

People of all ages gathered at the community facility on August 19 to enjoy the activities on offer, which included fun and games for the children and health and wellbeing advice and treatments for the adults.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Hazel Legge, who attended the open day, commented: “It was lovely to see residents of all ages enjoy our open day. The Bridge was full of the sound of babies, children and adults talking and laughing as they took part in the many activities on offer.

“The day was very family orientated and while the adults got information on their health and wellbeing and availed of the free hand, neck and back massages, the children enjoyed the Bricks4Kidz, face painting and dress up photo booth.”

The UUP representative added: “I would like to thank the health organisations who attended the event and took the time to chat with our residents to offer advice and health checks. The skin scanner, body composition analysis and diabetes risk assessments were popular; and I am very sure gave residents an insight into how they can simply work to improve their health.

“May I congratulate everyone who exhibited at the event for their part in making it a success.”

The Bridge Community Centre has a number of rooms available for local groups to use.

For more information contact the Bridge Community Centre on 028 9244 7713 or email bridge.community@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk