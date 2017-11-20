Young people help enhance biodiversity in park

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council recently joined up with local young people from Dromara Primary School, St Michael’s Primary School and Finnis & Dromara Youth Group to enhance biodiversity in Lagan Park, Dromara.

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, and Councillor Uel Mackin joined the young people to plant a native species-rich hedgerow, which promotes and enhances biodiversity within the council park.

Speaking about the community initiative, Alderman Tinsley, said: “It is very important that local biodiversity is conserved as it is important to our health and wellbeing. Biodiversity provides us with everything we need - food, clothes, medicines and materials for building houses. The council has a Local Biodiversity Action Plan which involves working with schools and community groups to undertake biodiversity projects such as this one.”

He continued: “The planting of a species-rich hedgerow is important as it supports a wide variety of invertebrates, mammals and birds as well as a diverse range of plants in its understorey and ground layers. Once the hedge is established it will provide a valuable nesting, roosting and forging habitat for a range of declining bird species.”

The council has expressed its thanks to everyone who attended the planting session and said it will endeavour to roll out further environmental projects in Lagan Park.