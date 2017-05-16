‘The Tractor’ impresses visitors to council stand at Balmoral Show

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council showed off its green credentials by creating three special floral displays at its stand in the Healthy Horticulture section of this year’s Balmoral Show.

The local authority was showcasing the green-fingered talents it hopes will impress the judges in this year’s Ulster in Bloom and Britain in Bloom competitions.

Hillsborough will be judged as part of this year’s Britain in Bloom while the whole council area will be part of the Ulster in Bloom competition, due to be launched next month.

Councillor James Baird, Chairman of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “In recent years Hillsborough has won several floral awards across a number of competitions including Britain in Bloom, Ulster in Bloom and Supervalu Best Kept Awards. This year Hillsborough will be part of the ‘Champion of Champions’ category at the RHS Britain in Bloom Awards, and the council was keen to raise awareness of this through flowers at the Balmoral Show.”

The council’s impressive floral displays at Balmoral included ‘The Tractor’ - Alternanthera plants of various colours planted in the shape of a tractor, which proved a big hit with visitors to the stand.

Mayor Brian Bloomfield MBE added: “Like my colleague Councillor Baird I was very pleased to see the talent of the council’s Parks Team on display to tens of thousands of people at Balmoral Show. The attention to detail in the displays is amazing and visually demonstrates partnership working.”

Ulster in Bloom is a partnership between Translink, the Northern Ireland Local Government Association and involves all 11 councils.

Councillor Sean McPeake, NILGA President, said: “The Association is committed to adding value to the local government sector through initiatives like Translink Ulster in Bloom. The competition helps us to focus on improving the quality of life for citizens, creating a better environment for everyone to enjoy.

“On behalf of NILGA I would like to recognise the support and commitment from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council who created a wonderful bedding display at this year’s Balmoral Show to celebrate the Translink Ulster in Bloom competition.”

Hillsborough won Gold in the Large Village category at last year’s Britain in Bloom Awards. During the judging for this year’s Champion of Champions competition, the village will be assessed under three key criteria: horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility.