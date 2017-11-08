‘Please keep recycling and donating to local charities’

The council is asking all local residents to maintain their recycling from home and consider a further recycling opportunity by donating suitable items to charity.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council made the appeal in the lead up to European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR), which runs from November 18 to 26.

The council, in partnership with local charity Habitat for Humanity and business Little French Barn, will be running a number of workshops during EWWR to give residents hints and tips for upcycling clothes and furniture.

Based in Young Street, Lisburn Habitat for Humanity accepts pieces of furniture and DIY items that householders no longer require. The charity upcycles and resells donated items.

Voicing his support for the initiative, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “Habitat for Humanity is one of my chosen charities this year and I hope during EWWR and throughout the year that residents will provide them with items when they are having a clear out, undertaking a DIY project or a room makeover.

“If you are thinking about changing your kitchen then contact Habitat for Humanity to avail of its kitchen rescue service, which means they will come and remove your kitchen so there will be no removal or disposal costs for you.

“Staff and volunteers in Habitat for Humanity can transform all reasonable condition donated goods into usable items. If you are buying your first home or renting a new ‘pad’ then why not visit Habitat for Humanity for affordable furniture.”

Alderman Tommy Jeffers, Chairman of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, added: “Our residents are proactive in both the reuse and recycling of waste. As a council we support initiatives such as EWWR to remind them of the positive effects of recycling their waste. Their recycling really does make a difference to both local charities and the amount of landfill waste.

“In the Lisburn Castlereagh area there are a number of different charity shops, which will accept a variety of items from clothes to handbags and books to furniture. If you are having a clear out before Christmas to make room for new items then please consider donating your unwanted items to help raise money to support children, animals, those with cancer or heart conditions. Your donated items could be just what someone else is looking for.”

Further details of the council’s free workshops on repairing clothes and upcycling unwanted items will be posted on its Facebook page and website.

For more information and handy hints call the council’s Waste Management Team on 028 9250 9453, email recycling@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk or log on to www.ewwr.eu/en